Community & Religious Calendar

Sunday, May 16

Homecoming services will be held at Rehobeth Methodist Church at 11 a.m. Sunday, May 16. Rev. Mike Dubose will be the guest speaker. Dinner on the ground will be immediately following the services. The church is located at 1606 Barlow Rd., Hazlehurst.

Sunday, July 4

Pine Bluff Dentville Homecoming will be held in person at Pine Bluff Baptist Church beginning at 10:30 a.m. on Sunday, July 4. The Pine Bluff-Dentville Cemetery Foundation Trustees thanks those who have been sending in their annual donations over the past year. Any donations prior to Homecoming can be mailed to Pine Bluff-Dentville Cemetery Foundation, P.O. Box 51, Hazlehurst, MS 39083-0051.

Ongoing

Narcotics Anonymous holds open meetings at 7 p.m. Tuesday nights at Wesson Fire Department, 312 Factory St., Wesson.