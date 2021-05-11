Edward Charles Jordan Sr., 68, passed away May 2, 2021. A memorial service was held May 8 at Mt. Olive M.B. Church in Hazlehurst. House of Peoples Funeral Home handled arrangements.

Edward was born Nov. 29, 1952, to William Jordan Sr. and Mary Jordan.

Preceding him in death were his parents; son, Edward Jordan Jr.; and sister, Glenda Jordan.

Survivors include his wife, Myra Jordan; daughters, Patricia Hamilton and Barbara Jordan; son, Augustus Jordan; five grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; brothers, Calvin Jordan and William Jordan; and sisters, Berta Allen and Elsie Evans.