Jerry D. Durden, 75, of Hazlehurst, passed away April 30, 2021, at the University of Mississippi Medical Center. A graveside service was held May 5 at Hazlehurst Cemetery. Stringer Family Funeral Home in Hazlehurst handled arrangements.

Mr. Durden was preceded in death by his daughter, Pracilla Danielle Durden; son, Jerry Jason Durden; parents, Daniel Clifton and Effie Loree Ashley Durden; sisters, Lavone Frazier, Frances Wall, Ruth Boone, and Sue Watters; and brothers, George “Sonny” Durden and Keith Durden.

He is survived by his brother, Kent Durden; sisters, Daulius McDonald and Margaret Galusha; grandson, Steven Durden; and one great-grandchild.