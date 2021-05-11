Mother Catherine Allen, 86, passed away May 1, 2021, at Copiah County Medical Center. A funeral service was held May 8 at Copiah County Ministerial Alliance in Hazlehurst, with Rev. Bennie Newell officiating. Hazlehurst Funeral Home handled arrangements.

Mother Allen was born Aug. 9, 1934, to Ike and Pinkie McGill. Preceding her in death were her parents; husband, Josh (Jake) Allen; and children, Louise and Joyce.

Survivors include a daughter, Gloria Thompson, of Hazlehurst; son, John Allen, of Hazlehurst; a host of grandchildren and great-grandchildren; and sister, Roberta Gaines, of Lorman.