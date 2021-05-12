Co-Lin basketball to host summer camp

Copiah-Lincoln Community College will hold a basketball day camp for first through eighth grader girls and boys on its Wesson Campus on Wednesday and Thursday, May 26 and 27. Registration will be held in Mullen Gymnasium from 7:30 to 8:30 a.m. Wednesday, May 26, with the first session beginning at 9 a.m.

Staff will be available at the gym for camper drop off at 7:45 a.m. and until 3:30 p.m. for camper pick up.

The camp will teach sound fundamentals to each camper in a pleasant learning environment regardless of the camper’s level of ability. Campers are to wear t-shirts, basketball shoes, shorts, and socks. The camp fee is $85, which includes instruction, insurance, camp t-shirt, regulation basketball, and lunch. There will be a camp bank for safekeeping of campers’ money to use at the concession stand during breaks.

For more information on the camp, call Gwyn Young at 601-754-0967 or Jake Reed at 606-802-1079.