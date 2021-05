Bonnie L. Thornton, 87, of Crystal Springs, passed away May 2, 2021, at Mississippi Baptist Medical Center. Stringer Family Funeral Home in Crystal Springs handled arrangements.

Mrs. Thornton retired after 35 years of owning Thornton Tire and Auto.

She is survived by her husband of 71 years, Grady Thornton; daughter, Debbie Turnage; sister, Betty Beachum; six grandchildren; and seven great-grandchildren.