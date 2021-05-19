Copiah Academy Class of 2021

Commencement exercises for the Class of 2021 at Copiah Academy were held Friday, May 14. Seniors pictured are William Hood Adams, Shelby Avanell Ashley, Kristen Elise Bailey, Brent Spivey Banks, Brelyn McClain Bankston, Allison Hope Berry, Reece Dalton Bowling, Collin Matthews Brand, Nicotoriunte Marada Buie, Christian Chandler Callahan, Cameron Basye Chandler, Preston James Chapman, Bennett Wade Cliburn, Robert Chance Clower, Jamysia Dionne Delores Coney, Torriq Shyheim Cooper, Emily Alexandria Cora, Shelby Drew Courtney, Landon Glen Crews, Zylon Jabez Crisler, Alexis Makimbria Tanaja Crump, Abigail Grace Davis, Zachary Edward Dickey, Payden Cole Eckhoff, Sarah Madison Ellis, Ellis Deswoine Fair, Whitney Lee Forman, Sabra Leona Fortenberry, Kendan Jebram Funchess, Holdon McKinzie Granger, Holly Renee Harrison, Joseph Tyler Hollingsworth, Kayleigh Renee Hollingsworth, Tucker Judson Jackson, Jaiden Elyse Johnson, Walker Lake Johnson, Angela Noel Kelly, Lauren Campbell King, Bryce Patrick Ledet, William Gavin Lee, Julianne Marie Lindsey, Shay Danielle Matrick, Steven Phillip Matrick, Dylan Thornton McAlpin, Charlotte Madelynn McGraw, MacKenzie Nicole Myers, Samuel Philip Papizan, Christalyn Gianna Penn, Darryelle Kreshae Powell, Isabelle Ann Prine, Thomas Patrick Ramsey, Brandi Lane Redus, Anna Grace Roberson, Jennifer Katherine Sanders, Anna Lynn Sills, Preston Blaine Sims, Kaitlyn Anne Skelton, Blakeney Layne Skinner, Anna Grace Sobczak, Nathan Scott Steele, Madison Jo Sullivan, Zachary Smith Thompson, Houston Pierce Thornton, William Warren Thornton, William Casey Walker, Hailey Grace Warren, Sierra Madison Wessman, Kloe Grace Wilson, Carson Andrew Wright, and Justin Gage Zeigler.