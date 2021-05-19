Hazlehurst High School announces top honor graduates

Hazlehurst High School has announced their top students for the 2020- 2021 school year. Quinten Williams has been named valedictorian, Ja’Keela Minor has been named salutatorian, and Kenneth Frazier III has been named historian.

Williams is the son of Quincy Williams and Symico Fuller-Williams. He will study computer science at the University of Southern Mississippi.

Minor is the daughter of Kevin Minor and Kawaina Minor. She attends Temple Church of Christ Holiness USA. She will attend Copiah-Lincoln Community College to begin her studies in nursing and will complete her degree at the University of Mississippi Medical Center School of Nursing.

Frazier is the son of Kenneth C. Frazier Jr. and Keia N. Frazier. He attends New Mt. Zion Missionary Baptist Church and will study agricultural engineering at Hinds Community College.