Sharon Lynn Barnes Coley, 60, passed away June 21, 2021. A graveside service was held June 30 at Hazlehurst City Cemetery, with Rev. J.R. Williams officiating. Hazlehurst Funeral Home handled the arrangements.

Sharon was born Feb. 8, 1961, in Hazlehurst to Daisy Ruth Banks and Joe Barnes.

Preceding her in death were her parents; and siblings, Juanita, Katherine, and Larry.

Survivors include her husband, Mitchell Coley; daughter, Charity Tangey; sons, Mitchell Coley Jr. and Omar; siblings, Rickey Motaly, Billy Joe Barnes, Joseph Crump, Kizzy Crump, James Pig, Aderianne “Penny” Barnes; and a host of grandchildren and great-grandchildren.