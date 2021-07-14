Wesson Yard of the Month

The home of Ricky and Addie Erwin, 1023 Church St., Wesson, has been awarded City Yard of the Month for July by the Wesson Garden Club.
The home of Danny and Julie Lowery, 4147 Highway 51 N, Wesson, has been awarded Rural Yard of the Month for July by the Wesson Garden Club.
The home of David and Amanda Cliburn, 1024 Case Road, Wesson, has been awarded Rural Yard of the Month for July by the Wesson Garden Club.
The Wesson City Hall, 1011 Spring St., has been awarded Business Yard of the Month for July by the Wesson Garden Club.
Hank and Paula Smith, 1034 Church St., Wesson, has been given the Patriotic Special Award for July by the Wesson Garden Club.
Mike and Nancy King, 10041 Sylvarena Road, Wesson, has been given the Patriotic Design Award for July by the Wesson Garden Club.