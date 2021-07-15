Local student graduates in surgical technology at Holmes CC

The Holmes Community College Ridgeland Campus held a pinning ceremony for the Surgical Technology Class of 2021 on June 24 in the McGowan Workforce Training Center. Five students were honored.

Graduates included Ashley Boles, of Canton; Precious Conner, of Vicksburg; Kaylee Dupre, of Hazlehurst; Leah Brooke Irby, of Canton; and Anne Shannon, of Brookhaven.

The ceremony began with a processional of the graduates, followed by an invocation given by Dupre. Following the prayer, Career-Technical Coordinator Allison DeWeese welcomed the crowd before Boles stepped up to introduce the guest speaker, Cate Wrenn.

Wrenn, a Holmes alumna, was the salutatorian for the Surgical Technology Class of 2020. She specializes in neurology in orthopedics at Merit Health Central. Wrenn will continue furthering her education as she begins Surgical First Assist School in August.

Career-Technical Education Counselor Jovonna Parker called the students to the stage one-by-one to receive their certificates and pins. Ridgeland Campus Vice President Dr. Don Burnham and DeWeese presented certificates before Coleman pinned each young lady.

The graduates recited the Association of Surgical Technologists Code of Ethics before Conner concluded the ceremony with the benediction.

For more information about the Surgical Technology program on the Ridgeland Campus, contact Coleman at 601-605-3396 or [email protected]