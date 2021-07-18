Local students graduate from Holmes CC practical nursing and massage therapy programs

The Holmes Community College Ridgeland Campus held a combined graduation ceremony for the Practical Nursing (PN) Class of 2021 and the Massage Therapy Class of 2021 on July 1 in the McGowan Workforce Training Center. Eleven students were honored.

PN graduates included Jaylyn Taylor and Belinda Warnsley, both of Copiah County; Portia Caldwell, Alondrea Edwards, Octivia Singleton, all of Madison County; Rebekah Gutierrez, Chrishona Neely, both of Hinds County; Tierra Jefferson, of Holmes County; Jessica Ray, Michael Trussell, both of Rankin County; and Christi Steed, of Sharkey County. Amy Dixon, of Copiah County, was the sole graduate of the new Massage Therapy program.

Each graduate entered the auditorium with their family members to receive their diploma, pin, and candle. PN instructor Dr. Lakesia Sutton read each graduate’s name as PN instructor Heather Roberts presented the pins and Ridgeland Campus Vice President Dr. Don Burnham presented certificates. The ceremony was filmed and will be added to a video that includes an invocation by Gutierrez, class vice president; remarks by Trussell, PN class president; remarks by Dixon, Massage Therapy class president; an address by Dr. Amy Whittington, director of Career-Technical Education; an address by Talisha Greenlaw, Mississippi Board of Nursing Examination licensing officer; and a benediction by Warnsley, class secretary/treasurer.

In addition to the recognition of class officers, Singleton was recognized as class valedictorian for having the highest GPA and Steed as salutatorian for having the second highest for the PN program. Neely was recognized as class historian and for having the third highest GPA. Additionally, Dixon was recognized as valedictorian for the Massage Therapy program.

For more information about the PN or Massage Therapy program, contact Reagan Dilmore at [email protected]