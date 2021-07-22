Bobbye Rae Moore, 77, of Crystal Springs, passed away July 18, 2021, at Diversicare of Brookhaven. Visitation will be 9-11 a.m. Thursday, July 22 at Stringer Family Funeral Home in Crystal Springs. Service will be 11 a.m. Thursday at Stringer Family Chapel, with burial at Pilgrim’s Rest Cemetery. Stringer Family Funeral Home in Crystal Springs is handling arrangements.

She was a member of Springs of Praise. Mrs. Moore was preceded in death by her husband, Little Jimmy Moore.

She is survived by her sons, Randy Moore and Tony Moore, of Crystal Springs; sister, Bonnie Beckham, of Pearl; brother, Robert Higdon, of Richland; grandchildren, Kenneth Sills, Clayton Anthony Moore, Zachary Moore, Anna Moore, Megan Moore, Richard Green, and Melissa Green Wallace; and great-grandchildren, Haidyn Moore and Ariel R. Moore.