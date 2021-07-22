Funeral services for Howard Elkins were held July 14, 2021, at Brookhaven Funeral Home in Brookhaven, with burial following in the Strong Hope Baptist Church Cemetery in Wesson. Bro. Matt Scopel officiated, with Brookhaven Funeral Home handling the arrangements.

Mr. Elkins, 84, of Lumberton, passed from this life on July 11 at home. He was born on Sept. 22, 1936, in Strong Hope to J. V. Elkins Sr. and Lillian Ruth Howard Elkins. He was a member of Strong Hope Baptist Church and was baptized in August 1974. He served for 29 years in the U.S. Navy. Howard enjoyed bowling, hunting, and fishing. He loved his country and his family.

Preceding him in death were his parents, J. V. and Ruth Elkins; wives, Pat Elkins and Ernestine Elkins; sister, Rudean Baker;and brothers, J.V. Elkins Jr. and Jim Elkins.

Mr. Elkins is survived by his sisters, Linda Gerald and Hazle McLendon; and a host of family and friends.

The family would like to extend a special thank you to Terry and JoAnn McCann for their loving care of Mr. Elkins.