Jackie L. Barnes, 59, passed away July 2, 2021. A graveside service was held July 10 at Salem M.B. Church Cemetery, with Pastor Donald Minter officiating. Hazlehurst Funeral Home handled the arrangements.

Jackie was born July 12, 1961, to Allen Barnes Jr. and Sarah Mae Adams in Crystal Springs.

Preceding him in death were his parents; sisters, Liberty Falls, Betty Adams; and brothers, Connie Adams and Anthony Barnes.

Survivors include his wife, Rose Barnes; daughter, Andrea Brenson, of Crystal Springs; two grandchildren; brothers, Mickey Adams, Glenn Adams, Danny Williams, all of Crystal Springs; Rickey Barnes, of Edwards; Larry Adams, of Gary, Ind.; Allen Barnes III, of Fayetteville, S.C.; Tance Falls Sr., of Michigan City, Ind.; and sisters, Susan Davis, Shirley Funchess, and Jeanice Ayers, of Crystal Springs.