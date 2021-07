Mary F. Kuhn, 66, of Surprise, Ariz., passed away July 14,2021, in Sun City, Ariz. She was born July 30, 1954, in Crystal Springs. Mary was a medical case manager.

She is survived by her husband, Larry Kuhn; her son. Ben Ramon Minter; and brother, James Minter.

She was preceded in death by sisters, Florene Claiborn, Dorothy Christmas, Bernice Graham, Maggie Stringer, Fannie Mae Minter; and brothers, Willie Minter, and Julius Adams.

Services are pending.