Barbara Whitehead

Barbara Alice Whitehead, 79, of Hazlehurst, passed away July 26, 2021, at her residence. Out of an abundance of caution, the family will have a private graveside service on July 30 at Sardis Baptist Church Cemetery. Stringer Family Funeral Services in Hazlehurst is handling arrangements.

She was born and raised in Hazlehurst by George (Slim) and Marie Brister. She graduated from Hazlehurst High School and had a lifetime career with Bellsouth. Mrs. Whitehead was a member of First Baptist Church in Hazlehurst, where she faithfully served with Women on Mission.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Gerald Whitehead.

She is survived by her stepson, Tim Whitehead (Tracy), of Hazlehurst; stepdaughters, Pam Massa (Forrest), of Hazlehurst; and Pat Middleton (Danny Wayne), of Hazlehurst; brother, Howard Brister (Janet), of Pearl; six grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren; and two nephews.

Memorials may be made to Batson Children’s Hospital.