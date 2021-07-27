Community & Religious Calendar

August 1

The Hazlehurst High School Class of 1971

will meet at 4 p.m.

Sunday, Aug. 1 at the Library. All classmates

are invited to help plan

for their 50th class reunion. For more information, contact Ruby Bank Davis

at 601-894-2810 or 769-237-9150.

Ongoing

Ladies water aerobics will meet Monday, Tuesday, and Thursday from 6-7 p.m. at the Crystal Springs city pool on Lee Ave. For more information contact Beth Dixon 601-940-8556

Narcotics Anonymous holds open meetings at 7 p.m. Tuesday nights at Wesson Fire Department, 312 Factory St., Wesson.