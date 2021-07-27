| logout
Community & Religious Calendar
August 1
The Hazlehurst High School Class of 1971
will meet at 4 p.m.
Sunday, Aug. 1 at the Library. All classmates
are invited to help plan
for their 50th class reunion. For more information, contact Ruby Bank Davis
at 601-894-2810 or 769-237-9150.
Ongoing
Ladies water aerobics will meet Monday, Tuesday, and Thursday from 6-7 p.m. at the Crystal Springs city pool on Lee Ave. For more information contact Beth Dixon 601-940-8556
Narcotics Anonymous holds open meetings at 7 p.m. Tuesday nights at Wesson Fire Department, 312 Factory St., Wesson.