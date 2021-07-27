Kenneth M. Williams, 53, passed away July 19, 2021. A funeral service was held July 24 at Antioch M.B. Church in Hazlehurst, with interment at White Bay Cemetery. Hazlehurst Funeral Home handled the arrangements.

Kenneth was born Dec. 18, 1967, in Biloxi to Virginia Hartley and was raised by Early and Addie Mae Johnson.

Preceding him in death were his granddad, Early Johnson; sisters, Angela Hartley, Tywana Hartley; grandmother, Iralee Hartley; and great-grandmother, Addie Allen Davenport.

Survivors include his wife, Angelia Barlow Williams; daughter, KenShayla Williams; sons, Kendarius Williams Sr., Kenzarius Williams; mothers, Addie Mae Johnson, Virginia Hartley; sisters, Merl Hillard, Agnes Beasley, Felicia Hartley McQueen, Chinquitia Hartley; brothers, Jeffery Hartley, Dewayne Hartley, Willie Harley; three grandchildren; and children he helped raise as his own, Y’Kavius Mitchell, Morgan Harris, Y’Keile Oatis, and Valerie Barlow.