Sue M. Elkins

Sue Mullen Elkins was born Feb. 4, 1939; she took her heavenly flight on July 21, 2021.

Sue was preceded in death by her mother, Christine Beasley Mullen; father, Tom Mullen; brother, Bill Mullen; sister, Bobbie Beard; brother, Jimmy Mullen; and her son, Ronald Elkins.

Sue left behind five children, Thomas Elkins (Dewayne), Kelvin Elkins (Linda), Steve Elkins, Gayla Sanders (Jason), and Chris Elkins (Amy); seven grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; and a host of nieces and nephews, all of whom she loved dearly.