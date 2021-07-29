Mentoring program thanks donors in back-to-school giveaway

The YouthUp Mentoring Program, under the umbrella of the Copiah County Ministerial Alliance, thanks the Copiah County Sheriff’s Office for its donation and support for the program’s back-to-school giveaway. Pictured are (from left) YouthUp President Ronnie Anderson, Sheriff Byron Swilley, and Sec. Ashley Killingsworth.
The YouthUp Mentoring Program, under the umbrella of the Copiah County Ministerial Alliance, thanks Copiah County Justice Court for its donation and support for the program’s back-to-school giveaway. Pictured are (from left) YouthUp President Ronnie Anderson, Kristi Smith, Vicky Smith, and Mona Lisa Carr.
The YouthUp Mentoring Program, under the umbrella of the Copiah County Ministerial Alliance, thanks Hazlehurst Police Chief Darian Murray (center) and Assistant Chief Al Farrish Jr. (right) for their donation and support for the program’s back-to-school giveaway. Also pictured is YouthUp President Ronnie Anderson.
The YouthUp Mentoring Program, under the umbrella of the Copiah County Ministerial Alliance, recently held a back-to-school giveaway. Pictured are (from left) YouthUp President Ronnie Anderson and Jmya Williams. The program would like to thank Copiah County Supervisor Darryl McMillian, and City Aldermen Bo McKenzie, Fredrick Sandifer, and Jeremy Longino for their donations and support.