Glenn Lazell Loyd Sr., 63, passed away July 16, 2021. A funeral service was held July 31 at House of Peoples Funeral Home Chapel in Hazlehurst. Rev. Wyatt Lewis officiated.

He was born June 4, 1958, in Detroit, Mich.

Preceding him in death were his parents, Nolly and Eva Mae Loyd; sister, Vera Loyd-Conley; and brothers, Alvin and Sterling Loyd.

Survivors include his wife, Kay F. Loyd; children, Jennifer Tobias, Joakim Tobias, Glenn Loyd Jr.; six granddaughters; four step-grandchildren; three step-great-grandchildren; brothers, Gerald Loyd, Laconny Loyd, Roger Smith, Johnny Crump; and sisters, Paula Loyd-Brooks, Antionette Loyd, Delores Loyd, Patricia Loyd, and Kenyada Loyd Gilbert.