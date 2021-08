Joel Clark Stokes, 71, of Crystal Springs, passed away July 28, 2021, at his residence. A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. August 7 at Coy Community Church in Preston, with burial at Coy Cemetery. Stringer Family Funeral Services in Crystal Springs is handling arrangements.

He is survived by his wife, Kathy Stokes; stepson, Robert Matheny (Kim) of Nashville, Tenn.; and 10 grandchildren.