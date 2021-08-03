Louie Von “Buddy” Lowery, 92, of Georgetown, passed away July 27, 2021, at Copiah County Medical Center. A graveside service was held July 29 at Georgetown Cemetery. Stringer Family Funeral Home in Hazlehurst handled the arrangements.

He was a member of Georgetown Baptist Church.

He was preceded in death by his parents, John Lowery and Clara Thornton Lowery; granddaughter, Wendy Perrett Smith; and sister, Chastine Wallace.

He is survived by his wife of 70 years, Delois Lowery; sons, Robert “Chip” Lowery (Sherry), of Pensacola, Fla.; and Randy Lowery (Judy), of Georgetown; daughter, Penny Perrett, of Georgetown; brother, Will Lowery, of Clinton; sister, Bettye Windom, of Georgetown; eight grandchildren; 15 great-grandchildren; and five great-great-grandchildren.