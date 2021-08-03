Marian Shantel LaShae Miller, 26, passed away July 23, 2021. A funeral service was held July 31 at New Life Cathedral of Worship in Hazlehurst. Interment was at Pine Leaf M.B. Church Cemetery. Dr. Arnold Stantos Sr. officiated. Hazlehurst Funeral Home handled the arrangements.

She was born Sept. 9, 1944.

Preceding her in death were her father, William Allen; grandmother, Mary Miller; and grandparents, CJ and Norma Jackson.

Survivors include her children, Aeri’Yuana, Jakaiyden, Ashton, Kayleigh; life partner, Tyree Sturgis; mother, Johnnie Ruth Miller; father, John Jackson; grandfather, John Brown; brothers, Michael Miller, Dareece Williams, Kearrious Williams; and sisters, Jasmine Miller, Akayla Jackson, Lazarria Jackson, Acacia Stewart, and Autumn Stewart.