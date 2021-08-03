Samuel “Sammy” Shelton Sr.

Samuel “Sammy” Edwin Shelton Sr., 88, of Hazlehurst, passed away July 27, 2021, at Pine Crest Guest Home. A funeral service was held July 30 at Stringer Family Chapel, with burial at Shelton Cemetery. Stringer Family Funeral Home in Hazlehurst handled the arrangements.

Mr. Shelton was a lifelong resident of Copiah County. He was a member of Bradywine Methodist Church and a member of Shelton Cemetery Association. He was always full of advice and always willing to share. Mr. Shelton was devoted to family and friends. He was a hunting and fishing enthusiast.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Mary Lynn Shelton; sons, Samuel Edwin Shelton Jr. and James Leon Shelton; and wife, Doris.

He is survived by grandchildren, Dustin Shelton (Chassity), Chris Sanders (Yvonne), and Lavon Parker (Tammy); three grandchildren; 12 great-grandchildren; nine great-great-grandchildren; dear friends, Ricky and Mary Clopton, and Nicholas Garrett; and his dog, Blackie.