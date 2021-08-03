Funeral services for Tommy Dean Brown, of Wesson, will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, July 31, 2021, at Mt. Zion Baptist Church (Mt. Zion Road) in Wesson, with burial to follow in the cemetery. Officiating will be Bro. Zach Kilpatrick and Bro. Wayne Kimbrough, with Brookhaven Funeral Home in charge of arrangements. Visitation will be prior to the funeral from noon until 2 p.m. Mr. Brown passed from this life on July, 28 at King’s Daughters Medical Center in Brookhaven, with his loving family by his side.

He was born on Oct. 30, 1933, in Bogue Chitto to R. H. Brown and Bessie Clark Brown. He was a member of Mt. Zion Baptist Church, where he was elected Mt. Zion Cemetery Association treasurer for many years. He was a loving husband, brother, father, grandfather, and great-grandfather. Mr. Brown attended Copiah-Lincoln Community College, followed by Mississippi College, where he received his B.S. in education.

He then served his country in the Korean War as a member of the U.S. Army. After war, he attended the University of Southern Mississippi, where he received his Master’s degree in school administration. He worked for many years as a basketball coach, teacher, and an administrator with several school districts, including Holly Bluff, Enterprise, Durant, and Carbon Hill, Ala., as well as the Copiah County School District.

After retiring from the educational field, he was an insurance agent with Travelers Insurance Agency. Mr. Brown enjoyed golfing and playing his fiddle. He traveled around to local venues where he used his talent to entertain. He also liked to visit Mountain View, Ark., with his brother, Wayne Brown, where he would join other local and visiting artists to use his talents for tourists.

Preceding him in death were his wife, Joann Britt Brown; and siblings, Robert Eugene Brown (Billie Merle), Charles Edward Brown (Faye), Jimmy Dale Brown (Sue), and Martha Ellen Brown Blue (John).

Survivors are his children, Doyle Brown (Karen), Susan McCoy (David), and Reagan Brown (Malinda); brother, John Wayne Brown (Jan); grandchildren, Daniel Brown (Jaime), Jeffrey Brown, Mandy McCoy Brown (Donald), Mitchell “Mitch” McCoy (Mallory), Timothy Brown, and Sara Madalin Brown; and great-grandchildren, family, and friends.

Pallbearers are Daniel Brown, David Brown, Donnie Brown, Timothy Brown, Tucker Brown, Mitch McCoy, and Joel Smith. Honorary pallbearers are Buddy Britt, Ronald Britt, Jeffrey Brown, Laron Nettles, Paul Smith, and the Adult Men’s Sunday School Class at Mt. Zion Baptist Church.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to the Mt. Zion Cemetery Association, attention Ramona Smith, P.O. Box 4, Wesson, MS 39191.

The family would like to extend a special thank you to his caregivers, including Pat Magee, Mary Fair, Rosie Coleman, and Glenda Benjamin.