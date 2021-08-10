Charles Mason Howard, 81, of Hermanville, passed away July 27, 2021, at Copiah County Medical Center. Visitation will be 10-11 a.m., Saturday, Aug. 28, with an 11 a.m. memorial service at Hermanville Baptist Church. Graveside service will be at 1:30 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 28 at Hazlehurst Cemetery. Stringer Family Funeral Home in Hazlehurst is handling arrangements.

Mr. Howard was a member of Hermanville Baptist Church. He was a Vietnam veteran and a past master of Washington Lodge #3.

He is survived by his wife, Alma Howard; and son, Ronald E. Howard (Zuzana), of Parker, Colo.