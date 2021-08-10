Charlotta Anita Moore, 58, passed away July 29, 2021. A funeral service was held Aug. 7 at Pine Leaf M.B. Church in Wesson. Hazlehurst Funeral Home handled the arrangements.

Charlotta was born April 18, 1963, in Hazlehurst.

Preceding her in death were her daughter, Eufremia Shannon Perkins; and parents, Dorothy Moore and Lenell May II.

Survivors include her son, Minyard J. Shannon, of Manassas, Va.; sisters, Janice Johnson, of Gainesville, Va.; Mary Young, of Jackson; and brothers, Jerry Moore, of Manassas, Va.; Lenell May II, of Terry; and Percy Kincy, of Memphis, Tenn.