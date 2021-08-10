Shelton Welch, 78, of Jackson, passed away Aug. 4, 2021, at Jackson Veterans Home. A graveside service was held Aug. 6 at Palestine Cemetery. Stringer Family Funeral Home in Crystal Springs handled arrangements.

Mr. Welch was a native of Simpson County. He was an Army veteran and worked for Boeing Aircraft until he retired in 1993.

Mr. Welch was preceded in death by his brother, J R Welch.

He is survived by his sister, Mary Thomley, of Brandon; and nephew, Art Thomley, of Brandon.