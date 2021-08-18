Charlie Holliday, 63, of Crystal Springs, passed away Aug. 12, 2021, at Pine Crest Guest Home. A funeral service was held Aug. 16 at Stringer Family Chapel, with burial at Crystal Springs Cemetery. Stringer Family Funeral Home in Crystal Springs handled the arrangements.

Mr. Holliday served 10 years with the Crystal Springs Volunteer Fire Department. He enjoyed being outdoors and camping. He took pride in keeping his yard cut and cars clean. Mr. Holliday never met a stranger, never spoke a harsh word to anyone, and would do anything for anybody.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Virginia Lynn Bacum Holliday; parents, Jessie and Lottie Kees Holliday; and daughter, Rebecca Lynn Holliday.

He is survived by his sons, Chris Holliday (Rhonda), Tim Holliday (Danielle), and James Holliday (Jammie), all of Crystal Springs; Joe Holliday (Brandy), of Hazlehurst; daughters, Brenda Dickerson (Buck), of Crystal Springs; and Pam Derouen (Jake), of Wesson; brother, Larry Delaughter, of Alabama; sister, Betty Benton, of Crystal Springs; 22 grandchildren; and six great-grandchildren.