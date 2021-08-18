Community & Religious Calendar

August 29 – September 1

St. Mary United Methodist Church at 3009 Harmony Road, Crystal Springs, will hold revival at 7:15 p.m. nightly Aug. 29-Sept. 1. The speakers will be: Monday – Rev. Martin L. Washington, Antioch M.B. Church, Hazlehurst; Tuesday – Rev. Dr. Lenell McGhee Jr., Light of the World Church, Terry and Jackson; and Wednesday – Rev. Wyatt Lewis, Old St. John, Wesson.

Ongoing

Ladies water aerobics will meet Monday, Tuesday, and Thursday from 6-7 p.m. at the Crystal Springs city pool on Lee Ave. For more information contact Beth Dixon 601-940-8556

Narcotics Anonymous holds open meetings at 7 p.m. Tuesday nights at Wesson Fire Department, 312 Factory St., Wesson.