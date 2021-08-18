Joe F. Middleton, 92, of Hazlehurst, passed away Aug. 15, 2021, at Copiah County Medical Center. A funeral service will be held Aug. 21 at Stringer Family Chapel, with a private graveside service at Smyrna Cemetery. Stringer Family Funeral Services in Hazlehurst is handling arrangements.

Mr. Middleton was a member of Trinity Lutheran Church in McComb. He loved to garden, and he was a selfless kind man.

Mr. Middleton received an associate degree from Co-Lin, where he established the Middleton Scholarship. He graduated from the University of Southern Mississippi and University of New Mexico, where he received master’s degrees in history and math. He taught school for 40 years in Albuquerque, N.M.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Janice Stadler Middleton; parents, Robert H. and Hattie Montgomery Middleton Sr.; sisters, Dorothy Thornton and Louise Rhodes; and brothers, Miller Edwin Middleton, Robert H. Middleton Jr., and Carl Middleton.

He is survived by his son, Robert Middleton (Kriss), of Albuquerque, N.M.; daughter, Dr. Susan Welch (Eric), of Lakeland, Tenn.; brother, Dean Middleton, of Baton Rouge; sister, Sue McIntyre, of Vicksburg; and grandchildren, Stephanie Middleton and McKenzie Welch.

Memorials may be made to the Middleton Scholarship at Co-Lin or church or charity of your choice.