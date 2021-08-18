Moses Graham, 71, of Crystal Springs, passed away Aug. 9, 2021, at his home. A memorial service was held Aug. 14 at Century Funeral Home.

Survivors include his wife, Gloria Graham, of Crystal Springs; children, Poitiea Price, of Phoenix, Ariz.; Eric Graham, of Crystal Springs; Levar Graham, of Fort Worth, Texas; Tara Graham, of Jackson; brothers, Jack Brown, Daniel Graham, Alfred Graham, Henry Graham; sisters, Ester Terrell, of Crystal Springs; and Roberta Jobe; five grandchildren; and three great-grandchildren.