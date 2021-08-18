Polly Pinson-Killough passed away Aug. 7, 2021. Polly was born on July 9, 1936, in Summerland. She graduated from Taylorsville High School in 1953. She continued her studies and was a proud alumna of Mississippi College in Clinton.

Polly was a long-time member of St. Columb’s Episcopal Church, originally in Jackson.

Polly’s first job after graduation from Mississippi College was with Standard Oil in Jackson as an administrative assistant. She went on to enter the field of court reporting in the Hinds County Youth Court system. Polly and her long-time friend, Vicki Bennett, then partnered to form The Freelance Reporter in Jackson.

Polly enjoyed life to the fullest. She enjoyed her retirement – golfing and fishing with her husband, Larry.

Polly fed and cared for many of her children’s friends as they grew up in South Jackson. She never turned away anyone her children brought home, and she was considered a second mother to many. She was beloved by her family and all who knew her.

The family extends a special thank you to Villa South and staff that provided excellent care for the last few years, as well as Kare in Home Hospice staff and nurse Tonya Quick.

Polly was preceded in death by her husband, Larry Killough; parents, Burnice and Willie Lee Jones; and sister Margaret Woodson.

She is survived by her three children, Bill (Vanessa) Pinson, of Crystal Springs; Stacy (Chuck) Thornton, of Crystal Springs; and Elizabeth Garrett, of Dallas, Texas; eight grandchildren, Chase (Whitney) Pinson, of Whispering Pines, N.C.; Trevor (Megan) Pinson, of Pearl; Gage (Taylor) Pinson, of Prattville, Ala.; Chad (Louise) Thornton, of Kenner, La.; Carlee (Derek) Stephenson, of Colorado Springs, Colo.; Wyatt Garrett, Sully Garrett, and Reese Garrett, of Dallas Texas; five great-grandchildren, Tatum Pinson, Evie Pinson, Fletcher Stephenson, Rory Stephenson, and Hattie Stephenson; sister, Joy (Bob) May; brother, Burnice (Mary Margaret) Jones Jr.; as well as many nieces.

A celebration of life washeld Aug. 14 at St. Columb’s Episcopal Church, 550 Sunnybrook Road, Ridgeland.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to St. Columb’s Episcopal Church or Iona House Outreach Ministry of St. Columb’s Church.