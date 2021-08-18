Sheriff works to keep inmates safe

In an effort to protect the health of inmates, visitation at the Copiah County Detention Center will soon be restricted in the face of rising COVID numbers in the area.

Sheriff Byron Swilley said yesterday his office was allowing Tuesday visitation this week, but it will then be discontinued until further notice.

Swilley also said inmates will be offered COVID vaccinations through a partnership with the Department of Health.

“It is our responsibility to see that inmates are safe, and we want their families to know that their safety comes first when they are housed in the detention center,” he said.