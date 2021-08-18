Stanley David Papizan, 80, of Crystal Springs, retired, Lt. Colonel, MS ANG, broke the bonds of Earth and touched the face of God on Aug. 11, 2021. He passed away at Copiah County Medical Center in Hazlehurst. A funeral service was held Aug. 14 at First Baptist Church, Crystal Springs. The burial service was at Old Crystal Springs Cemetery on Utica Road. Stringer Family Funeral Services in Crystal Springs handled the arrangements.

Mr. Papizan was born in Crystal Springs and has been an active resident since moving back here in 1982. He received his commission in the Air Force upon graduation from Mississippi State University in 1963. He then became a T-38 instructor/pilot. After leaving the Air Force in 1970, he joined the Mississippi Air National Guard where he stayed until he retired in September 1991. He loved his family and his church as much as any man could; they were all so special to him.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Grady S. Papizan and Thelma H. Papizan.

He is survived by his wife of 57 years, Dorothy Ann Howard; three children, David (Cindy) Papizan, Daniel (Penny) Papizan, and Ken (Terri Lynne) Papizan; brother, Larry (Faith) Papizan; sister, Beverly (William) Teasley; eight grandchildren, Ryan Papizan, Leah Papizan, Sara Papizan, Danielle Papizan, Kaitlyn Papizan, Jake Papizan, Katie Papizan, and Taylor Papizan.