HCC announces local summer graduates

A total of 593 Hinds Community College students graduated in one of three ceremonies on July 30, with 320 students choosing to participate in one of the ceremonies. Hinds awarded a total of 700 credentials, with some students earning more than one credential.

Of the total 593 graduates, 85 graduated cum laude, 53 graduated magna cum laude, and 69 graduated summa cum laude.

Local graduates include: Lorena Allen, Nataleya Brent, Aireyonna James, Zoe Rutherford, Myesha Stewart, Kenneth Thompson, Makia Wilson, all of Crystal Springs; Julius Tillman, of Georgetown; LaTavia Pendleton, Laterria Pendleton, Acacia Stewart, Tranear Woodard, all of Hazlehurst; and John Love, of Wesson.