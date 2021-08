Brenda Brown Heath, 76, of Greenwood, passed away Aug. 20, 2021, at Greenwood Leflore Hospital. Graveside services will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 26 at Harmony Cemetery. Stringer Family Funeral Home in Crystal Springs is handling arrangements.

Survivors include her husband, Jack Heath; sons, Stephen Heath (Lynette) and Michael Heath (Rebecca), both of Portland, Ore.; and twin sister, Linda Smith (Vic), of Crystal Springs.