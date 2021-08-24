Charlotte Powell

Charlotte Gay “Grammie” Powell, 77, of Georgetown, passed away Aug. 22, 2021, at Mississippi Baptist Medical Center. A funeral service was held Aug. 25 at Georgetown Baptist Church, with burial at Georgetown Cemetery. Stringer Family Funeral Home in Hazlehurst handled the arrangements.

Mrs. Powell was a native of Georgetown and a lifelong member of Georgetown Baptist Church.

She is survived by her husband, Jay Powell; daughter, Julie Powell Stephens (Daniel Lee), of Georgetown; and Amy Lynn Morris (Tim), of Vilonia, Ark.; sister, Joy Little and Jolly Lynn Brown, both of Alabama; nine grandchildren, Joshua, Christopher, Farrah, Zachary, Kelsey, Caleb, Marlena, Michael, and Winter; and 14 great-grandchildren.