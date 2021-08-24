Durita Rials

Durita Banes Rials, 61, of Utica, passed away Aug. 17, 2021, at Merit Health Central. Visitation will be 10-11 a.m. with a memorial service at 11 a.m., Saturday, Sept. 4 at Utica Baptist Church. Stringer Family Funeral Home in Crystal Springs is handling arrangements.

Mrs. Rials was a member of Utica Baptist Church, where she was a Sunday school teacher, Vacation Bible School teacher, and helped with Samaritan’s Purse. She was a teacher a Rebul Academy for 25 years.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Joel and Rita Huffman Banes.

She is survived by her husband, Roger Rials; sons, Joel Rials (Danielle), of Puckett; daughter, Hollie Maulden (Hollice), of Utica; brothers, Larry Banes, of Hazlehurst; Alton Banes, of Pelahatchie; Rodger Banes, of Carson City, Nev.; and Jackie Banes, of Raymond; and grandchildren, Russel Rials, Braylon Rials, Lucie Rials, and Liam Maulden.

In lieu of flowers, please make donations to Samaritan’s Purse Ministry at Utica Baptist Church.