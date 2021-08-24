Lucille Adams, 90, passed away Aug. 11, 2021, at her residence. A funeral service was held Aug. 18 at St. Peter Rescue Mission Church in Hazlehurst. Hazlehurst Funeral Home handled the arrangements.

Lucille was born Feb. 16, 1931, in Hazlehurst.

Preceding her in death were her parents, Evelyn Woods and Edward Johnson; husband, Robert; brother, James W. Daniels; and sister, Lizzie Mae Rodriquez.

Survivors include six children, Lonnie Roy Woods, of Portland, Ore.; Bernice Adams, Carolyn Rockingham, Robert E. Adams, Carl Adams, all of Hazlehurst; Barry Adams, of Crystal Springs; sister, Inez Kim, of Portland, Ore.; six grandchildren; and 13 great-grandchildren.