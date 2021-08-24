Mary Ann Moore, 83, of Wesson, passed away Aug. 18, 2021, at Copiah County Medical Center. A graveside service was held Aug. 22 at Strong Hope Cemetery. Stringer Family Funeral Services in Hazlehurst handled the arrangements.

Mrs. Moore was a member of Strong Hope Baptist Church, where she taught Sunday school. She loved reading books and bird watching.

She was preceded in death by her husband, James Alton Moore; son, Stanley Liles Moore; parents, Euell Dean and Etoile Posey Lilies; and brothers, Juaniece Ellmer and Bill Liles.

She is survived by her son, James Moore (Pam), of Wesson; brothers, Waverly Liles and Dean Liles, of Texas; sister, Marti Morgan, of Brandon; grandson, Phillip Moore (Mary); and two great-grandchildren, Macie Moore and Marlee Moore.