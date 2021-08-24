Mary Louise Byrd, 72, passed away Aug. 11, 2021, at Copiah County Medical Center. A graveside service was held Aug. 21 at Clear Creek No. 1 M.B. Church in Gallman. Hazlehurst Funeral Home handled the arrangements.

Mary was born Jan. 20, 1949, in Copiah County.

Preceding her in death were her mother, Addie Byrd; father, Earl Brown; and son, Jimmy Earl Byrd.

Survivors include her daughter, Theresa Byrd-Gray; two granddaughters; three great-grandchildren; and sister, Althea Faye Byrd-Benson, of Hazlehurst.