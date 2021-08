Zha’Mauri Armon Brown was born and passed away on Aug. 4, 2021, to Zha’Kevious Brown and Mercedes Jenkins. Even though his life was short-lived, he was born into a family of love.

Zha’Mauri leaves to cherish him in memory his grandparents, Leigh Funchess (Eulis Williams), Earnest Jenkins, Johnny Brown, and Shricker Brown; great-grandparents, Thomas and Linda Funchess, Norma Johnson, Irma Brown, and Ruby Hampton (Roy Washington).