Lions Sprouse and Rielley honored with Melvin Jones Award

Crystal Springs Lions Club President Dr. Robert Rone announced at the Aug. 9 meeting that Lion Sherrie Sprouse and Lion Walter Rielley were selected as the 2020 Melvin Jones Memorial Award recipients for the club. The selection was made at the board of directors meeting held prior to the regular meeting.

The Melvin Jones Fellowship Award is earned by an accumulated donation of $1,000 by a club or individual. Crystal

Springs Lions received two of these for their annual donations to Lions Clubs International Foundation (LCIF). The club is entitled to choose which members it thinks are most deserving of this award. The club’s donation to LCIF comes from annual fundraisers on which Sprouse and Rielley worked the hardest. Each will be presented a plaque and a pin from LCIF at a later date.

Lion Rone also announced that the directors approved a budget for fiscal year 2021-2022.

Plans are in progress for the Lions vision screening project in schools this fall. It was reported by teachers that the placement of reading glasses in school classrooms for students who needed them was helpful. Teachers are responsible for cleaning the glasses and having them available for students daily. Lion Carolyn Link is chairman of vision screening.

Lion Secretary Jo-Anne Herrington read a letter from Don Elmore inviting Lions to attend a vision screening event with a choice of several locations throughout the state. This effort is planned to reach as many Head Start children as possible. Elmore serves as a member of the Lions Mississippi Sight Screening Committee.

The next club meeting will be at 6 p.m. Monday, Sept. 13 at the Lee Avenue Community Center. The date change is due to the regular meeting time falling on Sept. 6, the Labor Day holiday.