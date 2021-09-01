Dwight “PeeWee” Richardson

Dwight Richardson, 77, of Crystal Springs, passed away Aug. 26, 2021, at Mississippi Baptist Medical Center. A funeral service was held Aug. 29 at Stringer Family Chapel, with burial at Crystal Springs Cemetery.

Peewee (Dwight) was born Jan. 3, 1944, to Eva and Wyatt Richardson. He married Marie and lived a happy 54 years as husband and wife. During their marriage, Peewee was a loving husband, a great dad, and friend like no other, to young and old. He spent many years playing and coaching sports. He touched numerous lives. If you played with or for him, you played to win. He always said, “Bow your neck and give it 110%.” He loved the game. He also raised another group of kids through the game room…oh, the stories and long nights. Friends he made at work were numerous, he was such an infectious personality.

Peewee is survived by his wife, Marie; his sons, David and Richie (Tina); granddaughter, Kara (Tom) Hudson; grandson, Wyatt; and his little sister, Judy (Tommy) Brown.

To know him was to love him, man I’d love to untie my shoe one more time just to make it last a little longer.