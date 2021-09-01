Pet Of The Week

Bingo is a very friendly, active, male pit bull dog approximately 1 to 2 years old. He gets along great with other dogs and cats, and is an all-around loving boy. A $100 adoption fee includes current vaccinations and neuter. See required online adoption application on pet’s description and more details on the Copiah Animal Shelter website at www.copiahanimalshelter.net/adopt. The Shelter is located at 27084 Highway 51, Crystal Springs. Text or call 601-954-6447 for more information. Copiah Animal Shelter is a 501c3 non-profit, volunteer-based animal welfare organization supporting Copiah County and neighboring communities since 2011.