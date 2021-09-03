Wesson volleyball wins first home game

The Wesson Lady Cobras inaugural volleyball season has begun and is off to a good start.

By Rusty Newman

The Wesson Lady Cobras volleyball team is new this season, meaning this is the beginning of an era for the ladies and the sport at Wesson.

Wesson started volleyball to replace slowpitch softball and give their female students a sport to participate in during the fall season. Prior to Monday, the ladies had participated in two games in which they fell short at Lawrence County and at St. Andrews. The Cobras have had a few games canceled due to COVID issues but were fortunate enough to finally play in their first home game.

The Lady Cobras played host to the Lawrence County Lady Cougars, a team they have played previously and fallen short to. Wesson took no time to take control of the game, as they won the first game 25-11 and the second game 25-21.

Read the full story in the 9/1/2021 E-Edition