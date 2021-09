By Rusty Newman

On Sept. 2, the Wesson Lady Cobras hosted the Port Gibson volleyball team. Wesson wasted no time to take care of business in both games, the JV as well as the varsity.

In the JV game, the Lady Cobras won the first two sets of the best two out of three match-up.

Read the full story in the 9/8/2021 E-EditionĀ